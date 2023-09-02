Missouri State football couldn't keep up with Kansas in Ryan Beard's head coaching debut

This will be updated

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Missouri State showed glimpses of promise in its first game under head coach Ryan Beard but it ran out of gas against an up-and-coming Power 5 team in the end.

Missouri State (0-1) fell 48-17 to Kansas (1-0) at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to kick off the 2023 college football season.

The Bears led at one point in the second quarter and stayed within striking distance up until the fourth — which saw the Jayhawks score three quick touchdowns to separate themselves. Kansas scored every time it touched the ball in the second half.

Not all was terrible as the Bears showed some reasons to believe that it could be competitive heading into the FCS portion of their schedule. Much will be told when Missouri State visits UT Martin next Saturday at 6 p.m. at UT Martin.

Missouri State's Jacob Clark (12) carries the ball as Kansas' Mello Dotson (3) attempts to tackle him as the Bears take on the University of Kansas Jayhawks at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence Kansas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Kansas was without Jalon Daniels, the Big 12's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, at quarterback. He had been dealing with back tightness leading up to the game.

It didn't look like it was going to be competitive early but the Bears caught some breaks and kept within striking distance at halftime.

Preseason All-Big 12 first-team running back Devin Neal scored on the Jayhawks' fourth offensive play of the season. His quickness helped him make a few Bears miss in the open field en route to a 48-yard touchdown sprint.

The Bears went three-and-out for negative-one-yard in their first two offensive drives. They caught a break when Jared Lloyd forced a fumble on the third play of the Jayhawks' second drive and took over at the Kansas 46.

Everything went right for the Bears on their ensuing drive. Starting quarterback Jacob Clark completed a 15-yard pass on 4th-and-8 to move deeper into Jayhawk territory. Three plays later, on 3rd-and-10, Clark threw an incompletion but was hit late and too low for an automatic first down.

Clark followed by hitting an open Hunter Woods who streaked across the field for a 15-yard gain but fumbled right before the goal line. Somehow, the Bears jumped on it at the KU 2. Two plays later, Clark hit Jmariyae Robinson for the Bears' first score of the season.

Kansas appeared to be on its way back to reclaim the lead but had to go for it on 4th-and-short from the MSU 27. Bears defensive tackle Armon Wallace got into the backfield and tackled Neal for no gain and MSU took over.

The Bears followed with a drive that ended with Owen Rozanc booting in a 37-yard field goal to give Missouri State a lead it held on to for 1 minute, 11 seconds as a two-play Kansas drive covered 66 yards. Jason Bean found Luke Grimm for a 14-yard touchdown.

Kansas extended its lead before halftime after Missouri State opted to punt on 4th-and-2 from its own 48. The Jayhawks drove down to the Bears' 11 but had to settle for a 28-yard Seth Keller field goal to take a 17-10 lead into the break.

The Jayhawks scored on their first two drives out of halftime. A nine-play, 69-yard drive out of the break ended with Dylan McDuffie cruising to a 17-yard touchdown run. After a quick Bears punt, Kansas settled for a field goal to take a three-score lead.

Missouri State didn't lie down. Clark started the ensuing drive with chunk passes of 22 and 27 to get the Bears inside the KU 10. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson took a jet sweep five yards for an easy touchdown to bring the game back within 10.

Kansas put the game away on its next drive when it drove 75 yards in eight plays for a score. Clark threw an interception on the Bears' offensive play on their next drive which led to another Jayhawk touchdown. He threw another on the Bears' next drive which led to another KU score.

Clark took every snap behind center for the Bears when Beard teased earlier in the week the offense would have a two-quarterback attack with Clark and Jordan Pachot. Clark finished the game 14 of 21 for 143 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Missouri State's defense allowed more than 500 yards of total offense. The Bears' offensive line allowed one sack which came on the opening drive of the game.

Scoring summary

1Q 11:11 — Devin Neal 48-yard touchdown run. KU 7-0.

1Q 2:24 — Jacob Clark two-yard touchdown pass to Jmariyae Robinson. 7-7.

2Q 12:14 — Owen Rozanc 37-yard field goal. MSU 10-7.

2Q 11:03 — Jason Bean 14-yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm. KU 14-10.

2Q 1:05 — Seth Keller 28-yard field goal. KU 17-10.

3Q 10:29 — Dylan McDuffie 17-yard touchdown run. KU 24-10.

3Q 3:18 — Seth Keller 35-yard field goal. KU 27-10.

4Q 14:57 — Jmariyae Robinson five-yard touchdown run. KU 27-17.

4Q 10:18 — Daniel Hishaw 24-yard touchdown run. KU 34-17.

4Q 7:49 — Jason Bean six-yard touchdown pass to Devin Neal. KU 41-17.

4Q 4:57 — Sevion Morrison five-yard touchdown run. KU 48-17.

