Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino to take UNLV offensive coordinator position, per report

Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino is leaving to take an offensive coordinator position at UNLV, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN college football insider Chris Low tweeted on Thursday morning, citing sources, that Petrino will become the new offensive coordinator under new UNLV head coach and former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom in Las Vegas.

Missouri State has yet to comment.

Petrino's name has swirled as a candidate for Texas A&M's vacant offensive coordinator in recent days. Low said that Petrino has had conversations with Texas A&M among others schools.

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Bobby Petrino lead the Bears as they took on the Arkansas Razorback at Arkansas on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Missouri State was 18-15 under Petrino and is coming off a 5-6 season in 2022. The Bears qualified for their first two FCS postseasons since 1990 in his first two years as head coach.

Entering what would have been his fourth season as the Bears' head coach, Petrino had four years remaining on a contract that pays him $275,000 annually. If reports are correct, UNLV would owe Missouri State the remaining money left on his contract.

