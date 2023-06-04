Missouri State football adds SMU offensive line transfer Danielson Ike

New Missouri State football coach Ryard Beard received the largest birthday present that he could ask for on Saturday afternoon.

Danielson Ike, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Missouri State.

Ike is a transfer from Southern Methodist and will have two years of immediate eligibility. He played two games and redshirted in 2019 before playing in nine games in 2020. He did not play in 2021 and was not on SMU's 2022 roster. Most of his game action came in field goal protection but he lined up at guard on offense.

Blessed to announce that I'm committing to @MOStateFootball I'm thankful to God Almighty and my family for helping me through this process. I also appreciate @Ry_Beard and @Coach_Halpin for making this happen.

LET’S GO!!!! pic.twitter.com/PkLns3fBJY — Danielson_Ike (@IkeDUI_) June 3, 2023

The 2019 grad out of Rockhurst in Kansas City was a three-star prospect. Out of high school, he held offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Purdue, Iowa State, Bowling Green and Temple. He visited Louisville in the summer of 2018 when former MSU head coach Bobby Petrino was the Cardinals' head coach with a few members of the Bears' current staff under him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Since announcing he entered the portal in April, the offensive lineman attracted offers from Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Weber State, Grambling State, Nicholls, UT Martin and Lamar.

Missouri State is expected to have a new look on the offensive line heading into the 2023 season. He joins Ole Miss transfer Erick Cade, 6-foot-6, 345 pounds, as a notable offensive lineman addition this offseason.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Danielson Ike: SMU OL transferring to Missouri State football