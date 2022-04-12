Missouri State DL Eric Johnson has visit scheduled with Bears

The Chicago Bears are set to host Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson for a pre-draft visit, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Johnson — a Plainfield, IL native — won’t count against the top 30 visits the Bears are allowed in the pre-draft process.

While Johnson wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he was one of the standouts at the Senior Bowl, which has garnered him plenty of interest from around the league.

Last season, Johnson totaled 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and he also blocked 3 field goals.

In his career at Missouri State, Johnson totaled 100 tackles, including 13 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Johnson has already met with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. But also has visits scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Bears.

Chicago lost three starters on the defensive line this offseason in Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols and Eddie Goldman. With the transition to a 4-3 defense under new head coach Matt Eberflus, there will be two new starters in place. Free-agent addition Justin Jones figures to fill the three-technique spot while Khyiris Tonga is a favorite to be the starting one-technique.

