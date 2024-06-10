Missouri State to Conference USA: How other FCS-to-FBS programs have fared over the years

Missouri State football will face challenges many have gone through before it transitions from FBS to FCS when it joins Conference USA next year.

Every situation is different with some coming from having great FCS backgrounds to having immediate success in the FBS. Some had limited FCS success before finding more at the next levels. Some haven't had as good of fortunes.

Here's a look at other programs that made the move and what their successes looked like.

James Madison

James Madison was constantly ranked among the top FCS programs in the nation, including championships in 2004 and 2016, before jumping from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt. In the Dukes' first two years playing FBS, they're a combined 19-5 and qualified for a bowl game in 2023.

Western Kentucky

The Hilltoppers have played an FBS program since 2008 after departing the Gateway Football Conference in 2006, spending a year as an FCS independent in 2007 and then playing as an FBS independent in 2007. After one year as an FBS independent, they joined the Sun Belt, where they played from 2009-14 before joining Conference USA.

WKU had a great stretch in FCS play under Jack Harbaugh which saw it win an FCS National Championship in 2002. Once he left, it wasn't the most dominant program before joining FBS.

As an FBS program, the Hilltoppers have qualified for 10 bowl games, including nine of the last 10 years. It took WKU six years before making the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Willie Taggart's final season as head coach. The Hilltoppers qualified for a bowl game in 2013, its lone year under Bobby Petrino, but were not selected to play in one.

Texas State

The Bobcats have been bowl-eligible twice since moving up to FBS but have only been selected to play in one. They participated in the First Responder Bowl in 2023, their 12th year as an FBS program.

Texas State has had just two winning seasons as an FBS member. It started as a member of the Western Athletic Conference in 2012 before moving to the Sun Belt the next year, where it remains.

Texas State had minimal success in FCS before leaving the Southland, having made the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs in 2005 and then losing in the first round in 2008. Before the two appearances, it went 21 years without a postseason appearance.

UTSA

The Roadrunners played their inaugural football season in 2011 as an FCS independent before moving up to FBS as a member of the Western Athletic Conference in 2012. They then moved to Conference USA where they played from 2013-22. They're now a member of the American Athletic Conference.

UTSA quickly succeeded under head coach Larry Coker who built the program for the first five seasons. He led them to two winning records in five years but they came when the team was ineligible for a playoff.

The Roadrunners have played in a bowl game four straight years and five times since they were first eligible in 2014.

South Alabama

The Jaguars' inaugural football season was in 2009 and played as an FCS Independent in 2011. It has been an FBS team in the Sun Belt since 2012 and has been bowl-eligible four times. Their first winning season as an FBS team came in 2022, 11 years after their first FBS season. They've made two straight bowl games.

Georgia State

The Panthers played three years in the FCS with its inaugural season in 2010. They didn't qualify for the FCS Playoffs before jumping to the Sun Belt in 2013 where they've had five winning seasons and six bowl appearances since.

Georgia State's first bowl appearance came three years into its FCS existence when it went 6-7 before losing in the Cure Bowl.

Appalachian State

Appalachian State is a known FCS power that won three straight national championships from 2005 to 2007 and is most recognized for upsetting No. 5 Michigan on the opening day of the 2007 season. They left the Southern Conference to become an FBS program in the Sun Belt in 2014.

The Mountaineers have four conference championships and have qualified for a bowl game eight of the nine years they've been eligible. They've never had a losing record in FBS play.

Appalachian State coach Jerry Moore is carried of the field after his team beat No. 5 Michigan 34-32 in 2007.

Georgia Southern

The Eagles were an FCS power with six FCS National Championships before joining the Sun Belt in 2014. They've made six bowl games in the nine years they've been eligible to qualify. They enjoyed immediate success with a conference title in their first FBS year when they weren't eligible to qualify for a bowl game.

Old Dominion

The Monarchs played five years of FCS ball from 2009-13 which saw them make the FCS Playoff quarterfinals in 2012. Two years later, they joined Conference USA.

It took three years for Old Dominion to have its first winning season when it went 10-3 in 2016 and played in the Bahamas Bowl. It's made two bowl games since then with its latest coming this past season in the Famous Toastery Bowl. It joined the Sun Belt in 2022.

Liberty

The Flames have built themselves into one of the top teams in the Group of 5. They're coming off their first year in Conference USA where they qualified for their fifth straight bowl game, landing them in the Fiesta Bowl. They played their first five FBS years as an independent where current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze helped build the program into what it is today.

Liberty had just one FCS Playoff appearance before its first season of FBS play in 2018. It qualified in 2014 where it reached the second round.

Charlotte

The 49ers had two seasons as an FCS Independent, going 5-6 both years, before transitioning to Conference USA. They played in CUSA from 2015-23 before joining the American in 2023. As a Conference USA member, it had just one winning season in 2019 when it went 7-6 and made the Bahamas Bowl, its lone postseason appearance.

Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers played in the FCS from 2003-15 and were consistent playoff qualifiers. They joined the Sun Belt in 2017 and have played in bowl games for the last four years. Their first winning season came in 2020 when they went 11-1 and played in the Cure Bowl before finishing the year ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Jacksonville State

Jax State is coming off its first season as an FBS program and was a rare team to qualify for a bowl game in its first year, thanks to the lack of bowl-eligible teams during its two-year transition period. The Gamecocks, under Rich Rodriguez, went 9-4 in their first season in Conference USA.

Before its transition, Jacksonville State was consistently a top 10 team in the FCS with a top 10 finish every year but one between 2013 and 2020. The Gamecocks lost in the national championship to North Dakota State in 2015.

Sam Houston

Sam Houston was a consistent FCS title contender before it jumped to FBS and Conference USA for its first season in 2023. The Bearkats made nine postseason appearances in 11 years from 2011-21 with three national championship berths including a national title in the 2020-21 COVID-19-impacted season.

The Bearkats went 3-9 in their first season of CUSA play with two of their wins coming against FCS opponents and one against Kennesaw State, a team that will join CUSA this year.

UMass

The Minutemen have been all over the place with their conference affiliation since going FBS in 2012. They've been a member of the MAC, they've been independent and they'll again join the MAC in 2025.

FBS hasn't treated UMass too kindly having never won more than four games in a season since 2012 with no bowl game appearances. It was a solid FCS program in the years leading up to its move having qualified for the FCS National Championship in 2006.

Idaho went from FBS to FCS in 2016

Idaho became the first football program to drop a level from FBS to FCS when it left the Sun Belt to return to the Big Sky. It struggled as an FBS program, being one of the least-funded football teams in the subdivision. Its president, Chuck Staben, said upon moving down "our relevance will be complemented by our football program, not defined by it."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: How successful are former FCS teams who join FBS in college football?