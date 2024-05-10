Missouri State to Conference USA: Here's what it means as the Bears move to FBS

Missouri State has frequently been rumored as a school that could make a move in conference realignment. Those rumors were put to rest Friday morning when the school announced it would join Conference USA before the 2025-26 athletics seasons.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the move:

Why is a move to Conference USA a big deal?

Missouri State is going all-in on football and wants a piece of the revenue the sport brings. At the Missouri Valley Football Conference level, that payout is minimal.

As conference realignment has rocked the college athletics landscape since Oklahoma and Texas jumped from the Big 12 to the SEC, leagues have dwindled and there have been conversations about new different college athletics models. Missouri State was at a point where it didn't want to get left behind.

A move to CUSA puts Missouri State in the "Group of 5" football level. The school started to see the benefits a successful football program would bring during its three seasons under Bobby Petrino and it hopes to take it to another level with this move under coach Ryan Beard.

Other sports won't be left behind, but there are questions about the strength of the league, particularly in men's basketball. Missouri State has made it clear that it wants to be a player in athletics and grow its national brand with one last move by retiring university president Clif Smart.

What is the immediate cost of joining Conference USA?

New FBS requirements include a $5 million entrance fee that Missouri State must pay.

Missouri State did not immediately announce how much it would cost to depart the Missouri Valley Conference.

What is FBS football compared to FCS football?

FBS is short for "Football Bowl Subdivision" while FCS stands for "Football Championship Subdivision." That's right; Missouri State will someday be able to qualify for the random bowl games you watch in the middle of December unless the college athletics model changes between now and when MSU is eligible.

FBS is the highest level of football in the NCAA while MSU has been competing in the second highest. FBS and FCS schools vary by size with FBS typically being larger.

What do Conference USA programs receive in their TV deal?

The Sports Business Journal reported in November 2022 that CUSA signed a five-year media rights contract with CBS Sports Network and ESPN that would provide an estimated $800,000 to each school annually.

Will there be an uptick in expenses by joining CUSA?

With longer bus trips and plane rides, there will certainly be a rise in costs with the school going from a regional league to one spread out from almost coast to coast. Missouri State acknowledged it would have more flights when it announced it was joining CUSA.

Missouri State will also be required to pay an additional 22 scholarships to football players, which will likely lead to more costs in recruiting, meals and other expenses.

What extra revenue could Missouri State make by joining FBS?

In addition to the television deal and the opportunity to make money through bowl games, there are other spaces Missouri State will see a rise in revenue. That would include larger payouts in buy games if the Bears were to play power conference schools in, for example, the SEC or Big Ten.

Missouri State is also banking on more exposure by being on television more frequently and having other advantages by playing larger schools. As it struggles to bring in ticket revenue across some sports, larger football programs will play at Plaster Stadium. The Bears will play a program like Liberty in Springfield instead of the Western Illinois of the world.

What does this mean for Missouri State's upcoming year in the Missouri Valley Conference?

Missouri State will remain in the Missouri Valley Conference for the 2024-25 athletics season.

Where does Missouri State rank among CUSA annual athletics budgets?

Total revenue according to the USA Today NCAA Finances Database for Fiscal Year 2022

North Texas - $44,477,324

Charlotte - $41,261,880

Florida International - $41,043,885

Alabama at Birmingham - $38,351,074

Texas-San Antonio - $38,183,028

Middle Tennessee - $35,614,512

Western Kentucky - $35,142,710

Texas-El Paso - $33,131,210

Kennesaw State - $32,970,444

New Mexico State - $30,350,192

Missouri State - $29,915,772

Louisiana Tech - $28,693,958

Sam Houston State - $21,690,534

Jacksonville State - $20,288,342

Liberty is a private school and Delaware's revenue was not immediately available.

How far away are Conference USA schools?

Calculated by driving distance

Florida International University | Miami, Florida | 1,327 miles

Jacksonville State University | Jacksonville, Alabama | 601 miles

Liberty University | Lynchburg, Virginia | 920 miles

Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) | Ruston, Louisiana | 383 miles

Middle Tennessee State University | Murfreesboro, Tennessee | 464 miles

New Mexico State University | Las Cruces, New Mexico | 937 miles

Sam Houston State University | Huntsville, Texas | 586 miles

University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) | El Paso, Texas | 958 miles

Western Kentucky University | Bowling Green, Kentucky | 444 miles

Kennesaw State University | Kennesaw, Georgia | 654 miles

University of Delaware | Newark, Delaware | 1,075 miles

Is Missouri State making this move for football?

Football is where the money is at. Missouri State wasn't receiving much for the sport by competing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bears haven't been historically good at football, but the trickle-down effect created by Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC due to television rights deals has been felt at every level.

Conference USA, once a strong basketball conference, shifted its focus and it's paid off in recent years, notably with Liberty making a New Year's Six Bowl this past season with a trip to the Fiesta Bowl paying CUSA $4 million. Hundreds of thousands, and even millions, are distributed to teams who qualify for the smallest of bowl games.

How soon could Missouri State football make a bowl game?

Under NCAA guidelines, there is a two-year transition period that would prevent a team joining an FBS conference from being bowl-eligible. Exceptions have been made, including this past year with James Madison in its second year of transition, when it was declared available for selection according to NCAA bylaws of not enough available teams.

A Missouri State spokesperson said its first season of bowl eligibility would be 2026.

How does Conference USA men's basketball compare to the Missouri Valley Conference?

Missouri State has traditionally been known as a basketball school. While this is a football move, basketball will still be at the front of many minds within the fanbase.

The school showed it was committed to men's basketball when it recently bought out Dana Ford and committed the most money it has to a men's basketball coach through Cuonzo Martin's six-year guaranteed deal. Women's basketball also appears to be in a good place heading into Beth Cunningham's third season as head coach.

KenPom ranked the Missouri Valley Conference as the 10th-strongest league last season with CUSA coming in at 15th. Both only sent one team to the NCAA Tournament.

CUSA is a year removed from Florida Atlantic reaching the Final Four. FAU is coming off its first season in the American Athletic Conference.

CUSA hasn't had multiple teams in the men's NCAA Tournament since 2012.

Could other teams join Conference USA?

Multiple national outlets, including The Athletic, believe this is the last move for CUSA "for the foreseeable future."

