Missouri state Class 1 golf concludes at Twin Hills

May 14—The MSHSAA Class 1 boys' golf state championship wrapped up Tuesday at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin. Salisbury (670) captured the team title, and Lockwood (694) finished third behind St. Vincent (681).

Lockwood's Easton Cossins was the top area finisher, earning a tie for fifth with a 14-over 158 after two rounds. Payton Strattman, of St. Vincent, won the individual title with a 2-over 146.

College Heights junior Logan Decker, who was competing in his third straight state tournament, finished round one Monday in seventh place with a 78 but struggled on the back nine Tuesday and dropped to 11th with a 17-over 161 for two rounds.

"It was a little muddy around the greens, and I struggled with chipping a bit," Decker said about the difference between Tuesday and Monday.

He also talked about the evolution of his game while competing in his third straight state tournament.

"It's been a big difference," Decker said. "Definitely a lot of improvement. I couldn't ask for much more. I just kept practicing, and you have to keep your head up because the more experience you get, the better you are going to be."

As for his thoughts on next year, his senior year, Decker was brief and to the point: "I can't wait."

Helping lead Salisbury to the team title was Missouri Southern State University men's basketball recruit Cooper Francis, who finished tied for 22nd with a 27-over 171 for the two rounds.

"It's fun," Francis said. "I get to know the area a little bit better and a little sooner than I normally would. From what I know, I really like it out here."

MSSU men's basketball coach Sam McMahon was on hand to cheer him on.

"It was really nice to have him come watch, and I can't wait to be a Lion," Francis said.

Other area results included Lockwood's Kolton Kleeman, who was 18th with a 22-over 166.

McAuley's Rocco Bazzano-Joseph climbed 22 spots Tuesday to finish tied for 40th with a 179.

Lockwood's Logan Pittsenbarger tied for 54th with a 40-over 184, and teammate Tatan Richter (186) finished tied for 57th place.

College Heights' Corbin Cronenwett finished tied for 60th in the 91-golfer field with a 44-over 188.

Jared Bruggeman, executive director of the Joplin Sports Authority, said hosting the state tournament is a plus for Joplin.

"It's a great opportunity for us to showcase the city of Joplin, the Joplin Sports Authority and Twin Hills Country Club, so it's a great opportunity that impacts the economy in a positive way, which we always look forward to," Bruggeman said.