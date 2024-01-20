Missouri State basketball's fall continues with loss to Illinois State

Right when you thought Missouri State found rock bottom, the Bears somehow continued to keep digging.

A 69-60 home loss to Illinois State (9-10, 3-5) might be as low as Missouri State's season has gotten amid a frustrating stretch to begin 2024.

Illinois State, which entered the game on a six-game losing streak, found a way to top Missouri State (10-9, 2-6) which has now lost five of its last six games.

Missouri State basketball shakes up the starting lineup

Chance Moore and Matthew Lee were sent to the bench for Missouri State as sixth-year head coach Dana Ford made changes to start the game. Damien Mayo Jr. was inserted into the starting lineup along with Cesare Edwards as the Bears went to a bigger lineup. Tyler Bey was unavailable due to illness.

Lee was quickly in less than four minutes into the game but Moore didn't see the floor during the first half.

Illinois State, Missouri State looked like bottom-half Valley teams

The first half of the game featured the teams combining for 25 fouls and 30 shots from the free throw line. Missouri State turned the ball over 10 times and which turned into 20 points for the Redbirds. Zero points for the Bears came from their bench as they desperately searched for answers.

Ford tried different defenses and rotations to try and get something to stick. Not much worked as the Redbirds, who came into the game as the worst offensive team in the Missouri Vallely Conference, shot 50% from the field and knocked down five 3's.

Only Alston Mason made more than two shots from the field for the Bears en route to 12 points through the first 20 minutes. Darius Burford had 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting for Illinois State, which included a deep 2 at the buzzer to give the Redbirds a 42-33 lead at the break.

Missouri State basketball fights back but Illinois State hangs on

Illinois State reverted back to its typical offensive showing early in the second half. The Bears then decided to get the ball inside to N.J. Benson, Donovan Clay and Cesare Edwards to erase their nine-point deficit and take a four-point lead after a Clay jumper with 12 minutes left.

Missouri State didn't take total control from there, however. After Benson picked up his fourth foul, the Bears had to go to a smaller lineup and gave up their advantage inside.

Both teams struggled from the field for the remainder of the game but Illinois State hit the shots when it needed to the most. A Myles Foster dunk with 2:26 to go gave Illinois State a lead it didn't give back. Burford hit a dagger 3 with 48 seconds left to send the crowd to the exits.

Illinois State outscored Missouri State 12-1 over the last 5:15 of the game.

Up next

A tougher matchup awaits Missouri State when it hosts Valley-contending Drake on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs beat the Bears 74-57 on Dec. 2 in Des Moines.

