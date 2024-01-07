Missouri State basketball's disaster at Bradley was, as Dana Ford said, 'unacceptable'

Two games into 2024 and Missouri State basketball has quickly reignited the anger in a waning fanbase that just wants a reason to believe.

It was just two weeks before when the Bears captured one of their great wins under sixth-year head coach Dana Ford when they went to Saint Mary's and came out with a marquee victory. Even the most pessimistic of fans were given a reason to lift an eyebrow and maybe start to imagine that this year could be different.

But then, on Wednesday night, a 5-foot-11 guard fought through several careless Bears rebounders for a loose ball to put in a go-ahead bucket. That same player, one of the best in the league, found himself wide-open for a dagger 3 on the next possession. Against what looks like one of the weakest Northern Iowa teams to come through Springfield over the last decade, the Bears couldn't get it done.

And then Saturday afternoon happened.

A non-competitive 86-60 disastrous loss at Bradley put any Bears fans still holding on back to where they have been many times since Cuonzo Martin left the program to take over at Tennessee.

Those fans were left wondering how they were tricked again. Outside of those within the program and perhaps some close relatives, not many would have expected the Bears to go to a place and win where they rarely emerge victorious.

A loss that bad, though? Even that might have been hard to fathom.

"The bottom line is that we're not the same unit that we were prior to Christmas," Ford said in his postgame radio interview. "Sometimes, that has to do with the other team. Most of the time, it has to do with your own self. That's ultimately what we have to get figured out. That's through hard work and you gotta kinda dig a little bit."

Two games into the new year, Missouri State might have already played its way out of competing for its first regular season title since 2011. Indiana State and Drake have looked that good with the Sycamores currently only being projected to lose one Valley game this season.

Could the Bears still finish in the top four of the league and earn a first-round bye? Sure, but they're halfway to six losses with 16 games to go when no team in last season's top four had more than six losses. Two games with the Sycamores, another with Drake, one at Northern Iowa and the one, two or three they shouldn't lose against other teams but usually end up losing still remain.

Current KenPom projections have the Bears finishing 10-10 in league play. The only time they didn't have a winning Valley season under Ford was in his second year when they went 9-9 amid a disappointing season when the Bears were picked to win the Valley.

"Coaches gotta coach better and players gotta play better," Ford said. "We gotta try to reach our potential."

The immediate future currently looks grim which keeps the door open for the overhanging question the Bears basketball program has faced since the beginning of last season.

Missouri State's current administration gave Ford a vote of confidence heading into the 2023 conference tournament in a year that ended 17-15 and a sixth-place finish in league play. He was retained with two years left on his contract and there will only be one at the end of this season.

The university will be in the process of naming a new president around the time of this year's Arch Madness as current president Clif Smart is set to retire. At the very least, a new president could have their hands in any big decisions that may arise — including a potential $212,500 buyout if massive improvement doesn't happen over the next two months.

Missouri State basketball isn't in a good place. Attendance continues to dwindle. There are no noticeable differences in the dreadful game atmosphere when the administration promised changes going into this year. The product on the court has somehow taken a massive step back from what it showed glimpses of during the first month of the season.

Yet there are talented players who can maybe, just maybe, get something figured out. There have been a few no-shows in recent games but the potential in the players didn't disappear during their trips home for Christmas break.

A win against Murray State, which is on a three-game winning streak and is playing its best basketball of the season, at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. is going to be desperately needed.

What the Bears have shown in recent games isn't going to cut it. Ford said it best following their 26-point defeat to Bradley on Saturday afternoon:

"Tonight's effort was frankly unacceptable."

