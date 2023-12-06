Missouri State basketball's comeback attempt falls in overtime at Middle Tennessee

Missouri State basketball has followed six straight wins with two straight losses — even after erasing a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime on Tuesday night.

The Bears' (6-3, 1-1) first losing streak of the season followed a 77-73 overtime loss at Middle Tennessee (5-5). The Blue Raiders notably lost to Missouri Valley Conference foe Illinois Chicago by 30 on Nov. 24.

The loss followed a 74-57 road loss at Drake on Saturday afternoon. Missouri State will return home to play Sam Houston at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Alston Mason, making his return to the starting lineup, scored on a runner with three seconds left tied the game and forced overtime. The Bears trailed by 14 with 13:06 left in regulation before Mason led the comeback.

It went for naught as the Bears failed to steal the game away from the Blue Raiders in the extra period.

Middle Tennessee built its lead up to four with 46 seconds left in overtime when Jestin Porter made a shot through contact. He missed the free throw to go up by five.

N.J. Benson made a pair of free throws with 11.1 seconds left to cut Middle Tennessee's lead to three. After another MSU foul, Porter split a pair of free throws to go up by four. The Bears came up empty at the other end and couldn't pull off the comeback.

Mason scored a game-high 28 points with 15 coming in the second half. Donovan Clay added 24 with Chance Moore scoring 13. No other Bear scored more than three points.

Middle Tennessee held on despite shooting below 40%. The Blue Raiders made 12 shots from beyond the arc and took care of the ball. Elias King led Middle Tennessee with 22 points.

