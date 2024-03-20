Missouri State basketball standout Alston Mason enters transfer portal

Whoever the next Missouri State men's basketball coach is will have a lot of work to do when rebuilding the Bears' roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Junior guard Alston Mason will enter the transfer portal, he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday evening. Mason was the Bears' leading scorer this past season, averaging 17.5 points with three rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Mason was the Bears' lone representative on the Missouri Valley Conference teams, earning third-team all-league. He played two seasons at Missouri State after starting his career at Oklahoma.

Mason's the biggest name on a long list of Bears to enter the transfer portal since Dana Ford's firing on March 10.

Missouri State junior Alston Mason (1) moves the ball during a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game between Missouri State and Indiana State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Other players to enter the portal include Chance Moore, Tyler Bey, Cesare Edwards, Damien Mayo Jr., Kanon Gipson and N.J. Benson.

The remaining players who have yet to enter include Davion Hill, Raphe Ayres, Matthew Lee, Tommy Pinegar and Nick Kramer.

Such mass roster exodus is common at the mid-major level, especially following a coaching change and none of the departures have come as much of a surprise. Players could withdraw their name from the portal and return to Missouri State with a new coach.

Assuming those in the portal depart, the Bears' next head coach would currently have eight open scholarships to play with.

