Missouri State basketball snaps losing skid by topping Sam Houston

Missouri State (7-3, 1-1) snapped its two-game winning streak with a 69-60 win over Sam Houston (5-5) on Saturday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The Bears did so without their starting point guard, Matthew Lee, who missed the game with a wrist injury. He is expected to miss about two weeks.

MSU's win follows a pair of losses on the road. A 74-57 conference loss to Drake the week prior and a 77-73 overtime defeat at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday was followed by a much better appearance on its home floor.

Missouri State will be back in action on Dec. 16 at Tulsa before returning to host Lindenwood on Dec. 19.

Missouri State kinda controlled the game... but it wasn't the prettiest

There wasn't ever too much of a doubt that the Bears would come out on top but it wasn't the prettiest performance they've ever put on.

The offense finished the game shooting 42% from the field while turning it over 13 times. Lucky for them, Sam Houston was much worse from the field. The Bearkats finished with 29.6% shooting and they never held a lead.

The first minutes of the first and second halves gave the Bears the distance they needed. The Bears scored the first eight points of the first half and the first seven of the second to build big leads. With 14:52 left in the game, MSU held its largest lead at 17.

Sam Houston found a way to chip away at MSU's lead late in the second half. The Bearkats got the Bears' lead adown to five with 2:25 left but MSU hit its free throws and got a critical layup from Donovan Clay in transtion to keep its distance and hold on.

Clay finished the game with 20 points with Alston Mason adding 18 and Damien Mayo Jr. scoring 13.

N.J. Benson put on a shot-blocking clinic

Benson was the highlight of the game as he tied Missouri State's record for blocks in a single game with seven. It tied him with with Scott Hawk (1977), Ricky Johnson (1983) and Gaige Prim (2020).

He had half of Missouri State's rejections as it tied a school record with 14 blocked shots. It tied a mark set by the Bears back in 1990. Mayo added three blocks with Tyler Bey contributing two.

Matthew Lee is out with a wrist injury

The Bears' starting point guard wore a polo on the bench. He was nursing a wrist injury he sustained during the Bears' win over Evansville on Nov. 29.

Lee played in MSU's two games after the injury with both being losses. They were his worst games of the season with a total of nine combined points on 4 of 18 shooting and 12 turnovers. In the five games before, MSU was 5-0 and Lee was averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Bears head coach Dana Ford said after the game that Lee has a bone bruse in his wrist "among other things." He said that Lee would have toughened it out and played in the game if it was a Missouri Valley Conference opponent but his services weren't neeeded.

Ford said he would be surprised if Lee returns before the Bears' home matchup with Northern Iowa on Jan. 3 to resume league play.

Missouri State will visit Tulsa next week

The Bears have finals this upcoming week and won't play until a 2 p.m. game on Dec. 16 at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane entered Saturday with a 5-2 record. Tulsa will play Oklahoma State on Sunday evening before having the week off before hosting MSU.

Tulsa and MSU have a pair of common opponents so far this season. Tulsa has a 90-70 win over South Carolina State and a 79-70 loss to Oral Roberts. The Bears beat South Carolina State 92-74 on Nov. 25 and topped Oral Roberts 84-69 on Nov. 13.

