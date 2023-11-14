Missouri State basketball overwhelms Oral Roberts but injuries leave room for concern

Injuries to Missouri State's top-scoring threat and top defender overshadowed what was a great performance from the Bears in their home opener.

The Bears (1-1) overwhelmed a rebuilding Oral Roberts (1-2) team with an 84-69 win at Great Southern Bank Arena on Monday night.

Starting guard Chance Moore, who led MSU with 24 points in its season-opening loss at West Virginia, exited the game with a left ankle injury early in the first half. The Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team selection came down awkwardly on his left ankle with 16:50 left in the half.

Moore did not return to the game. He returned to the sideline in the second half wearing a boot on his left leg.

Donovan Clay limped off the court with 3:24 remaining and went straight back to the locker room after appearing to land awkwardly on his leg after attempting to block a shot. The Bears were up 14 at the time.

Outside of the concern for two starters, Missouri State controlled the game from the opening tip. MSU led by 12 at halftime and led by as many as 24 in the second half. The Bears didn't trail for a second.

In Moore's absence, starting guard Alston Mason showed that he's capable of being the Bears' go-to scorer when called upon. He scored a game-high 28 points to go along with eight boards. He hit five shots from deep and collected a career-high nine rebounds.

Three Bears finished the game scoring double-figures including Mason, Clay (17) and N.J. Benson (11). Defensively, the Bears held the Golden Eagles to just 38.9% from the field.

Oral Roberts, picked to finish second in the Summit League, hasn't been off to the hottest starts having lost to the Bears and at UT Arlington to begin the season with its lone win being a five-point victory over NAIA Mid-America Christian. ORU lost one of the best guards in the country to Texas in the portal this offseason and its head coach to Wichita State.

No matter how depleted ORU was, the Bears will take the win. They will await the status of Moore and Clay before heading to the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam where they will begin tournament play Friday at 7 p.m. against Florida Gulf Coast. The game will be available to watch via ESPN+.

