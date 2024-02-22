Missouri State basketball outclassed by Bradley in dreadful performance

Missouri State basketball won't have a winning record in Missouri Valley Conference play for the second time in Dana Ford's six years after dropping its matchup with Bradley on Wednesday night.

An 86-62 win for Bradley (19-9, 11-6) handed the Bears (15-13, 7-10) their fourth loss in the last five games. With three games remaining in the regular season, MSU can finish no better than .500 which is where the Bears finished in 2019 when they were picked to win the league.

A poor offensive night combined with a dreadful defensive performance in the second half was too much to overcome. They will look to rebound Saturday evening at Belmont on national television.

Missouri State, Bradley basketball struggled offensively in the first half

Bradley Braves Darius Hannah dunks the ball on the Missouri State Bears at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

If you enjoy watching paint dry, then the first half of Wednesday's game was for you. The teams combined to shoot 36.7% from the field with the Bears making just nine shots.

Missouri State still stayed within striking distance because Bradley struggled to make its outside shots, despite getting open looks. The Braves were 4 of 18 from deep when they've been a 36.8% 3-point shooting team this season.

Bradley went on a 12-2 run late in the half but the Bears managed to keep the score within single-digits. Cesare Edwards scored the Bears' last seven points off the half to trail 33-27 at the break.

Bradley takes double-digit lead to start second half

Missouri State sophomore N.J. Benson carries the ball to the basket as the Bears take on the Bradley Braves at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Darius Hannah and Connor Hickman scored the second half's first four points and gave Bradley a 10-point lead. The Braves led by 11 after a Duke Deen 3 just over two minutes into the half.

When down 10, Alston Mason scored five-straight to bring the game back within five. Bradley, as it did often throughout the night, continued to get open looks beyond the arc and found more success getting open layups. It went on a 15-2 run to take a 60-42 lead with 10:11 left.

Bradley sends Missouri State fans to exits early

A portion of the Bears fanbase that attended the game got up and left the game early as Bradley ran away with its second blowout win over MSU this season.

Bradley continued to get open looks everywhere on the court as the Bears' defense completely collapsed.

Deen, Bradley's standout point guard, caught fire and hit a Braves record nine 3's and finished the game with 35 points. The Braves shot nearly 70% in the second half while knocking down 12 of 15 shots from beyond the arc.

Missouri State's offense was a bit better in the second half but it didn't matter. Mason finished the game with 19 points.

Up next: @ Belmont

Missouri State will travel to Belmont for a Saturday game at 5 p.m. on ESPNU. The Bears beat the Bruins 87-80 on Feb. 3 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

