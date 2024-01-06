Missouri State basketball offers little resistance at Bradley

A rough start to 2024 for Missouri State men's basketball went from bad to worse when the Bears turned in a non-competitive performance on the road.

The Bears' 86-60 loss to Bradley (10-5, 2-2) at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois, was their second-straight defeat upon the resumption of Missouri Valley Conference play.

Bradley controlled the game from wire to wire in a game the Bears (9-6, 1-3) never showed resistance. Only once after the 9:05 mark in the first half did the Bears bring the game back within single digits en route to getting blown out on the road.

Missouri State basketball makes changes to starting lineup

Following the Bears' loss to Northern Iowa, head coach Dana Ford made a change to the starting lineup. Ford opted to have sophomore N.J. Benson come off the bench with Cesare Edwards getting the start. With Damien Mayo Jr. missing the game due to a concussion, Matthew Lee was inserted back into the starting five.

Bradley made it look too easy in the first half

Bradley's Connor Hickman moves to the basket against the Missouri State defense in the first half of their Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Carver Arena in Peoria.

The Braves sliced through the Bears' defense like butter and Missouri State struggled to hit shots through the first 20 minutes.

Bradley led by as many as 16 before settling for a 42-28 halftime advantage. During the first half, BU's Darius Hannah scored 13 points on 5 for 5 shooting with Connor Hickman adding 11 points. The team shot 51.5% from the field and knocked down four 3's.

Offensively, the Bears shot 34.6% from the field while starting the game.

Missouri State never threatened to make it a game

The Bears only brought the game within single digits once in the second half and never gave Bradley a reason to hold its breath. A Donovan Clay layup with 10:24 left brought the game within nine and that's as close as it got.

Bradley finished the game shooting 54.7% from he field with Hickman scoring 25 points and making six 3's. Hannah finished with 19 points and was 8 for 8 from the field.

Edwards led the Bears with 17 points and seven rebounds. Clay added 13 points and no other MSU player scored more than six.

Up next

The Bears will return home for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday against Murray State (6-9, 3-1) which is coming off a blowout win at Evansville. The two split their matchups last season.

