Missouri State basketball not making excuses for itself after snapping losing streak

It took the Bears scoring 20 of the game's final 24 points to come away with a win over the Missouri Valley Conference's last-place team.

It probably shouldn't have come down to that but Missouri State (15-12, 7-9) will take a win over Valparaiso (6-21, 2-14) anyway it could. It snapped a three-game losing streak that returned the Bears to the bottom half of the league.

Even as the Bears battled illness, injuries and their own inconsistent play, they aren't making any excuses.

"We have character, we have talent and we don't ever stop playing," sixth-year head coach Dana Ford said. "We've been down double digits in our best wins. Ideally, we would like to get a good lead and keep a lead but we'll keep working toward that."

An 82-74 win over the Beacons saw the Bears overcome a pair of 10-point deficits with one coming in each half. The second one came after the Beacons finished off a 7-0 run with 10:21 remaining.

More: Missouri State basketball figures it out late to escape with win over Valparaiso

The Missouri State Bears' Donovan Clay looks to score against visiting Valparasio at Great Southern Bank Arena on February 17, 2024.

The Beacons made two baskets and scored just six points for the remainder of the afternoon. MSU turned on the press and forced Valparaiso into bad shots, turnovers and shot clock violations. A young Beacons team was overwhelmed as it had been for most of the league season.

"It was time to win," senior guard Matthew Lee said. "We just had to have the will to win and we had that tonight."

Lee has been a highlight in recent games for the Bears as he tries to fight his way back into early-season form when he was leading MSU to wins, even being named the MVP of the Bears' November MTE championship. Chance Moore continued to play well as he scored 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting with nine rebounds.

Moore sat and coughed throughout his press conference availability. He played the majority of the game through foul trouble while also carrying some sickness that has ravaged the roster in recent weeks.

More: What to know about Missouri State baseball in 2024, including Keith Guttin's final season

The Missouri State Bears' Matthew Lee seen here with seconds left, lead his team to victory against visiting Valparasio at Great Southern Bank Arena on February 17, 2024.

Alston Mason didn't play on Saturday due to flu-like symptoms but was on the bench. His play, along with Donovan Clay's, was heavily impacted by their illness during the Bears' Wednesday loss at Murray State. Ford admitted that he "probably shouldn't have played" Mason in the 82-72 defeat.

Freshman Tyler Bey returned to action for the first time since Jan. 10 as he had also been dealing with illness and had been seen wearing a mask on the sideline. Moore said others have been sick behind the scenes as well.

"We haven't been practicing too, too hard," Moore said. "It's been more film-based practice because we've had so many players out. We're just battling as a team and trying to overcome adversity."

Ford was asked why the sick players were around the team, as Mason, for example, was on Saturday afternoon when he didn't play.

More: Missouri State expected to spend millions on upgrades to athletics facilities

The Missouri State Bears take on visiting Valparasio at Great Southern Bank Arena on February 17, 2024.

"We can't worry about who's sick and who's not sick," Ford said. "We can't tell people to do this and do that. If you can get out of bed, you need to show up. Any of these guys can get sick at any moment. Our team is good enough to where we don't have to have everybody that's on the roster to win a game. We just have to do it in different ways. If you can't get out of bed and you have a fever, we keep you away. If you don't have a fever, you got to show up to work."

Health will matter as Missouri State heads into the final four games of the regular season before Arch Madness. After Saturday's game, they were alone in eighth place in the Valley standings when the majority of teams play Sunday.

The Bears are battling for position in the standings with a tough home matchup with Bradley coming Wednesday and then road games at Belmont and Illinois State before finishing up at home against Illinois Chicago. Their next three opponents have been playing better as of late.

Ford admitted in recent weeks that he hasn't had his teams peaking in late February and into early March throughout most of his career. Three times throughout the previous five seasons, the Bears have lost two or more games over their final four heading into the conference tournament. MSU has yet to make it to an Arch Madness title game under the head coach.

The Missouri State Bears take on visiting Valparasio at Great Southern Bank Arena on February 17, 2024.

Ford's not taking any excuses for a team that he believes is talented enough to win at a championship level. Whether it's sickness, injuries or having to overcome double-digit deficits, he'll be looking for one simple ingredient if the Bears are going to have any late-season success.

"It's not a magic answer and it's not a potion; we're trying to go 1-0 that day," Ford said. "And how you do that in the Valley is you're tougher than the other team. That's it. We just have to be tougher than the other team. There's no magic formula.

"Right now, we really got to take a jump in our toughness. We haven't done that. We'll have to be really tough against Bradley because they are traditionally one of the toughest teams in the league. That's all this stuff gets down to. That's our league. That's just the bottom line."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball not making excuses late in season