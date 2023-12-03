Missouri State basketball no match for Valley-favorite Drake

Missouri State's shot at making an early statement in the Missouri Valley Conference came up empty against the team that was picked to win the league.

Drake (7-1, 2-0) snapped the Bears' six-game winning streak with a 74-57 win over Missouri State on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines.

The Bears (6-2, 1-1) had a poor offensive outing while still playing short-handed. They returned Damien Mayo Jr. and Tyler Bey but were still without starting guard Alston Mason — who participated in pregame warmups and dressed but missed his second-straight game with a sprained ankle.

Mason may have made a bit of a difference but it might not have mattered with how poorly the Bears shot the ball and how careless they were with it on the offensive end.

The Bears never led in the game and fell behind by double-digits late in the first half. They finished the first 20 minutes shooting 31.4% from the field while only making one shot from deep. At the other end, reigning MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries scored 16 of his 24 points.

It didn't get better for the Bears in the second half as they turned the ball over far too often. Missouri State committed 14 turnovers with starting point guard Matthew Lee having half of them, matching a career-high that he also tied against Abilene Christian. The Bears shot 35.5% as a team while Chance Moore scored a team-high 17 points.

Drake finished the game shooting 43.2% while going 6 of 27 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs outscored the Bears 14-7 on points off turnovers.

Missouri State will remain on the road for a game against Middle Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Blue Raiders were 4-4 entering Saturday with a notable 70-40 loss to MVC-foe Illinois Chicago at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship on Nov. 24.

