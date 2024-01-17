Missouri State basketball no match for Valley-contending Indiana State

Missouri State has shown throughout Missouri Valley Conference play that it's nowhere near a championship-caliber program. Going up against one of the favorites to win the league, the previous statement was further confirmed.

The Bears (10-8, 2-5) were no match for Indiana State (15-3, 6-1) in an 88-66 loss on Tuesday night in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Sycamores, in their third season under Josh Schertz, are considered one of the favorites to win the MVC, along with Drake.

Sixth-year head coach Dana Ford's team didn't play with a lack of effort, as it had in previous league games, but it appeared to have just gotten beaten by a superior team that continues to play high-level basketball.

Missouri State has now lost four of its last five games. The Bears are now 4-7 since starting the season 6-1.

Missouri State basketball's effort was there but Indiana State showed it was better

The Bears' effort became questionable in their loss at Bradley and home against Murray State. A win against Evansville was still sort of expected but a trip to play maybe the best team in the Missouri Valley Conference was going to be telling.

Missouri State's effort was there but Indiana State showed why it's in a position for a potential at-large if it was to come up short at Arch Madness.

In the first half, the Sycamores shot 60.7% by getting easy looks inside the paint. Taking advantage of mismatches, they dominated inside the paint with star sophomore center going for 14 points and six rebounds when he found himself guarded by the likes of the Bears' guards like Alston Mason, Raphe Ayres and Chance Moore underneath.

MSU got five 3-pointers to fall but couldn't maintain pace with the Sycamores building their halftime lead to 14. Indiana State finished the half on a 7-0 run with Avila knocking down a 3 to cap it off.

Indiana State maintained its big lead en route to win

Missouri State never threatened to make it a game in the second half. The Sycamores maintained their lead and continued to get easy looks for Avila.

Avila finished the game with 24 points on 9 of 14 shooting with three 3's and 10 rebounds. The Bears were led by Alston Mason's 15 points.

Indiana State shot 55.6% as a team. Three players scored 15 points or more.

Up next

The Bears will return home for a two-game stretch to play Illinois State (8-9, 2-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Redbirds are on a five-game losing streak entering a Wednesday matchup with Drake (14-3, 5-1).

The Bears will then host Drake on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. Tied for the league lead, the Bulldogs defeated the Bears 74-57 on Dec. 2 in Des Moines.

