Missouri State basketball grabs statement road win at Saint Mary's

For Missouri State's struggles on the road this season, the Bears picked a heck of a time to come away with their first victory on another team's court.

A 69-64 win for the Bears (9-4) at Saint Mary's (8-6) sends Missouri State into Missouri Valley Conference play with one of its best wins in quite some time.

Donovan Clay put the Bears on his back down the stretch by scoring the team's final six points. He backed down a defender to the basket to put MSU up by four with 48 seconds left. After Saint Mary's got a 3 to fall at the other end, Clay made a jumper from the elbow with nine seconds left to put the Bears up by four and the game on ice.

Clay scored 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting. Alston Maon added 19 points with seven assists.

A back-and-forth second half saw neither team lead by more than six. Every time the Bears seemingly had a chance to take over, the Gaels had a big shot waiting for them at the other end.

That stalled over the final 6:33 of the contest after Saint Mary's took a five-point lead. It only made two shots for the remainder of the game by finishing on a 2 for 11 drought.

Over the same stretch, the Bears couldn't seem to miss. MSU knocked down its final four shots which included a deep Mason 3 to take the lead.

Saint Mary's, picked to win the West Coast Conference before this season, had blown out the Bears when they made the trip to California in the previous two seasons. MSU lost at SMC 66-46 last season and 75-58 the year before. Missouri State entered Saturday night's game as a double-digit underdog and came away with one of the best wins of sixth-year head coach Dana Ford's career.

Missouri State will now start Missouri Valley Conference play with a Jan. 3 home matchup with Northern Iowa (6-7, 0-2). The Bears, who have had some highs and lows over non-conference play, will certainly enter MVC play on their highest high when it begins next week at Great Southern Bank Arena.

