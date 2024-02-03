Missouri State basketball grabs needed victory vs. Belmont to extend streak to four

Ahead of two games against teams in the top four of the Missouri Valley Conference, the Bears did what they needed to do in front of the home crowd.

Missouri State (14-9, 6-6) won its fourth-straight game with an 87-80 win over Belmont (12-11, 5-7) on Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The win comes ahead of the Bears' trip to Northern Iowa on Wednesday before returning home to play first-place Indiana State on Saturday. For all the Bears' ups and downs, they've somehow fought back and are within striking distance of a top-four finish in the Valley.

Raphe Ayres returns but Nick Kramer out with minor injury

Ayres returned to the Bears' starting lineup after missing several games with an ankle injury. Kramer, who started in Ayres' place over the previous two games, was out with a knee injury. Kramer is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Missouri State basketball keeps pace with Belmont in first half behind Chance Moore

The Bears turned the ball over 10 times and allowed Belmont to knock down eight 3's in the first half but still somehow only trail 37-36 at the break.

Chance Moore, continuing where he left off against Southern Illinois, led the Bears by scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds. At one point, he scored seven straight points for the Bears who trailed by as many as 10.

The Bears had a 27-11 advantage on the boards which turned into an 8-3 advantage in second-chance scoring. Belmont was held to 40.6% shooting at the break.

Neither team separated itself to start the second half

Missouri State came out of halftime aggressively and scored the first seven points but couldn't maintain its pace. An Alston Mason layup on a fastbreak gave the Bears their largest lead of six points.

Belmont didn't make its first 3 of the second half until standout forward Malik Dia made one to tie the game at the 12:03 mark as a part of a 9-0 run.

Chance Moore, Alston Mason combine to take control late

There haven't been too many instances in which the Bears take control of a game late and put it out of reach. Saturday afternoon was one of those instances.

Moore and Mason combined for all of the Bears' points during a 10-0 run to take a nine-point lead with 3:09 left in the game.

Moore's comeback from his early-season struggles hit a new high as he finished with a team-high 23 points with 13 rebounds. Mason finished second on the team with 22 points.

Up next

Missouri State will hit the road for a Wednesday 7 p.m. game at Northern Iowa. The Panthers beat the Bears 64-62 on Jan. 3 in Springfield.

