Missouri State basketball figures it out late to escape with win over Valparaiso

Missouri State overcame multiple double-digit deficits, including one in the second half with 10:21 left, to escape with a win over last-place Valparaiso.

The Bears (15-12, 7-9) snapped a three-game losing streak with an 82-74 win over Valparaiso (7-20, 3-13) on Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena.

MSU played the game without its best player and battled through foul trouble throughout.

Missouri State basketball trailed by 10 at one point, battled back before halftime

A thin roster created by foul trouble, illness and injuries put the Bears in a tough spot midway through the first half. Valparaiso took advantage by going on a 9-0 run and leading by as many as 10 with 5:24 left in the first 20 minutes.

Chance Moore picked up three first-half fouls when he had been carrying the offense with 11 points in Alston Mason's absence. Mason, dealing with flu-like symptoms, sat on the bench and watched.

Valparaiso made six 3's in the first half to stretch its lead out. The Bears battled back in over the final five minutes of the half mainly by Matthew Lee or Donovan Clay getting to the free throw line.

The Beacons were held to two makes from the field after their 9-0 run and only led 41-38 at the break.

Valparaiso basketball surrenders lead but then goes on run to go up by 10

It didn't take long for the Bears to retake the lead. Moore and N.J. Benson led the charge on a 6-0 run that put MSU in front by two with 16:04 remaining.

Valparaiso followed by catching fire. It knocked down six of seven shots over a span that included three makes from 3 and a pair of wide-open dunks. It put the Beacons back up 62-58 less than five minutes later as Moore picked up his fourth foul.

The Beacons followed by scoring six quick points to retake their 10-point lead with 10:21 left. A layup from Darius DeAverio was followed by an immediate turnover by the Bears on the inbounds for Isaiah Stafford to stretch the Beacons' lead to 68-58.

Missouri State basketball goes on late run to come out on top

Missouri State didn't make much of a dent into Valparaiso's lead until it went on a 6-0 run over a 70-second span to cut the Beacons' lead to two. Lee tied the game at 72 with a jumper with 2:55 left. A Benson layup put the Bears up by two 45 seconds later.

The Bears finished the game on a 21-4 run over the final eight-plus minutes. Moore finished the game with 25 points with Lee adding 19. Valparaiso scored two points over the final 8:13.

Up next: Bradley

The Braves (18-8, 10-5) will visit Springfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bradley did not play on Saturday and will visit Northern Iowa on Sunday. The third-place Braves beat the Bears 86-60 when they played in Peoria, Illinois, on Jan. 6.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball beats Valparaiso in MVC action