Missouri State basketball falls to Illinois State before horn, loses sixth of last seven

The Bears were as healthy as they've been in recent weeks but it didn't matter. They lost their sixth game out of their last seven and clinched ninth place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Missouri State (15-15, 7-12) dropped its third straight game in a row with a 75-74 loss at Illinois State (15-15, 9-10) on Wednesday night at CEFCU Arena in Normal, Illinois.

MSU rallied from down 10 with 5:15 left to take a one-point lead with around eight seconds remaining. Illinois State freshman Johnny Kiziger responded with a game-winning jumper with 0.5 seconds left to avoid the collapse.

The Bears will play in the noon game at Arch Madness on March 7 against the eight-seed, which could be Illinois State, for the right to play the No. 1 seed at noon in St. Louis on Friday.

A ninth-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference for Missouri State is the program's worst since 2008-09 in its first year under Cuonzo Martin.

Missouri State basketball dominate offensive boards in first half

Illinois State led by as many as seven but the Bears rallied to take a three-point lead at halftime thanks to their work on the offensive boards.

MSU out-rebounded the Redbirds by 10 in the first half with nine offensive boards turning into 15 second-chance points. N.J. Benson had three of MSU's offensive rebounds before finishing the half with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears trailed by seven with 9:07 left in the half before scoring seven unanswered to tie it up. They grabbed the lead for the remainder of the period after a Donovan Clay layup on a fastbreak at the 5:38 mark. He had 13 points in the first 20 minutes.

Illinois State basketball started second half on run to take lead

The Redbirds scored the first nine points of the second half to take a six-point lead. Kinziger scored five points over the stretch.

Illinois State kept its distance from the Bears for most of the second half and led by 10 with 5:15 remaining to cap off a 6-0 run.

Missouri State comes back only to lose right before the buzzer

With around five minutes remaining, Missouri State came out playing with a different intensity that it hadn't played with for most of the game.

Illinois State went into a shooting slump while Clay and Benson found success inside. An Alston Mason 3-pointer with 2:44 left cut the Redbirds' lead to three. Clay and Benson got layups to fall on back-to-back possessions to take a 72-71 lead to cap off a 13-2 run with 51 seconds to go.

The Redbirds retook their lead after a pair of free throws. Mason answered with a floater with about eight seconds left to put the Bears up 74-73.

Out of a timeout with 2.7 seconds left, Kinziger, a freshman guard for the Redbirds, made a game-winning fadeaway shot with 0.5 seconds left to avoid a late-game collapse.

MR. BASKETBALL. FOR THE WIN. pic.twitter.com/okflgLSdAo — Illinois State Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) February 29, 2024

Mason and Clay each finished with 21 points with Benson scoring 20. Mayo added 12 and no other Bear scored. They shot 63% in the second half.

Illinois State got 20 points from Kinziger and 20 from Malachi Poindexter.

Up next: Illinois Chicago

The Bears will conclude their regular season on Sunday against Illinois Chicago at Great Southern Bank Arena. The two will tip off at 1 p.m.

