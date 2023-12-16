Missouri State basketball falls apart late at Tulsa in first matchup since 2015

TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Hurricane scored seven points over the final 87 seconds, erasing Missouri State's six-point lead for the Bears to remain winless on the road this season.

In the Bears' first matchup with the Golden Hurricane since 2015, Missouri State (7-4, 1-1) fell 73-72 to Tulsa (6-3) on Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa star freshman P.J. Haggerty scored the game's final seven points, including a game-tying shot through contact with three seconds remaining. He sunk the game-winning free throw before Alston Mason's halfcourt heave at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The loss dropped the Bears to 0-4 in away venues this season. Missouri State led by as many as 10 with 10:49 left in the game.

No team led by more than five in a back-and-forth first half. Missouri State started to find an offensive rhythm late in the period with Chance Moore scoring eight points and hitting three 3's over the final 3:46.

The Bears' offensive success carried over into the second half with most points coming by getting into the paint. Donovan Clay and Cesare Edwards combined to help extend the Bears' lead to 10 with 5:49 remaining in the game.

Tulsa didn't go away. Out of a timeout with just under three minutes left, the Golden Hurricane hit a quick 3 and then got a favorable call on a loose ball — sending them to the free throw line for a pair of made free throws to bring it within three with 2:11 left. Alston Mason hit a needed 3 at the other end to put the Bears back up by six.

A quick Haggerty jumper was followed by a Tulsa stop. Haggerty was fouled before he hit a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left.

Missouri State milked the clock down to 15 seconds when Damien Mayo Jr. missed a 3 but Moore got the rebound and kicked it out. Mason was fouled, down two, with seven seconds remaining.

Mason missed the front end of a one-and-one and it was rebounded by Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane got the ball out to Haggerty who scored through contact in transition to tie the game at 72 with three seconds remaining. He sunk the free throw before Mason's halfcourt shot went too strong off the backboard.

Moore scored 17 points for the Bears with Clay and Mason each scoring 13. Tulsa's Haggerty finished the afternoon with 24.

Missouri State will return home for its final game of 2023 on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. matchup with Lindenwood. The Bears play at Saint Mary's on Dec. 23 before returning home to host Northern Iowa on Jan. 3.

