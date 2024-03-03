Missouri State basketball ends regular season by snapping skid vs. UIC

Sunday afternoon's regular-season finale between Missouri State and Illinois Chicago was meaningless in the final standings but a win for the Bears' helped it guarantee that it won't have a losing season.

Missouri State (16-15, 8-12) scratched out a 69-59 win over Illinois Chicago (11-20, 4-16). The Bears are still the nine-seed at this week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and, as of the final buzzer, don't know who their opponent will be.

The game was the last home appearance for seniors Donovan Clay and Dawson Carper. With head coach Dana Ford appearing to be on the hot seat, it may have been his last at Great Southern Bank Arena as well. There are plenty of questions that will be answered likely by the end of the week.

Missouri State, UIC basketball go back and forth in first half

Neither team led by more than six through the first 20 minutes. The Flames made 3-pointers within the first two minutes before the Bears got their first bucket from senior Dawson Carper with 17:37 left. From then until a Damien Mayo Jr. layup in the final minute, neither team led by more than four.

Both teams shot under 40%. Mayo led the Bears with eight points and five rebounds. He scored the final four points of the half to give MSU a 36-31 lead.

Bears built lead in response to UIC run to start half

Illinois Chicago scored the first seven points of the second half to overthrow the Bears' halftime lead but it didn't last long.

MSU answered with an 11-0 run that began with a Matthew Lee 3-pointer. Chance Moore made four free throws during the span with Mayo and Cesare Edwards each getting a basket to fall to go up by nine.

Missouri State basketball pulls away to snap losing streak

A late 10-3 run helped the Bears extend their lead to 10 with under two minutes left.

After having four players score in the Bears' loss at Illinois State on Wednesday, they had four players score in double-figures. Lee and Edwards each finished with 12 with Moore going for 11.

Illinois Chicago was held to nine makes in the second half.

Up next: Arch Madness

Missouri State is the nine-seed entering Arch Madness and will play in the opening round on Thursday at noon against either Murray State or Illinois State. The Bears were 0-4 against the two during the regular season.

