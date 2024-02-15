Missouri State basketball drops third straight with loss at Murray State

Four straight Missouri State wins have now been followed by three straight losses.

Missouri State (14-12, 6-9) couldn't keep up with Murray State (11-15, 8-7) in an 82-72 defeat on Wednesday night at Murray, Kentucky.

If it wasn't secured already, a loss likely places the Bears in a Thursday matchup at Arch Madness when they had found themselves back in contention for a top-four finish in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Bears are now in a three-way tie for eighth place and two games behind four who are tied for fourth place. At least two of the teams tied for fourth place have swept the Bears this season and Belmont will have a chance to finish the sweep when MSU travels to Nashville on Feb. 24.

Missouri State basketball started the game down 16-0 but then scored the next 13

Murray State couldn't miss for the first three minutes while the Bears couldn't get anything to fall. Four of the Racers' first five makes from the field were from deep.

The Bears trailed 16-0 before it responded by scoring 13 unanswered. They eventually tied the game at 19 with 10:22 left in the first half. During the stretch, Cesare Edwards made a difference, and MSU turned to the typical starters coming off the bench due to injury or illness (Damien Mayo, knee; Donovan Clay, flu).

Bears take lead into halftime after trailing by eight

A game of runs, Murray State built its lead back up to eight after making its fifth 3 of the half with 3:19 left. It was the last shot from the field that the Racers made during the first 20 minutes.

Missouri State ended the half on an 11-1 run that ended with a Mayo putback at the horn to take a 37-35 lead. He had four points and five boards at that point.

In the first half, Edwards scored 10 points with four rebounds. Matthew Lee, making his first start since Jan. 16, had nine points and four assists with no turnovers.

Matthew Lee kept Missouri State within striking distance

Murray State took the lead four minutes into the second half and led by as many as nine. The play of Lee kept the game close with one of his better games since early in non-conference play.

Lee scored 11 of Missouri State's 13 points over a stretch that kept the Bears within four points when the likes of Alston Mason, also dealing with flu-like symptoms, Chance Moore and Edwards were struggling. The Bears trailed 72-68 with 6:03 remaining.

Murray State basketball goes on run to put game away

Lee could only do so much and the Bears could only come back from so many deficits throughout the game. The Racers put the Bears away late thanks to a 6-0 run to take their first double-digit lead since going up 16-0.

Murray State got too many easy layups as Missouri State was weakened defensively due to an ill Clay and the Bears' bigs playing through foul trouble.

Lee finished the game with 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting with three 3's, seven assists, four rebounds and three turnovers. Moore scored 21 points with four boards.

Clay was limited to just 14 minutes with Mayo playing 29.

Four Racers scored in double-digits with Nick Ellington going for 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting. The Racers outscored the Bears 48-36 inside the paint. They shot 18 for 20 from two-point range in the second half.

Up next: Valparaiso

The Bears return home to face last-place Valparaiso on Saturday at 1 p.m. MSU beat the Beacons in northwest Indiana 81-70 on Jan. 27.

