Missouri State basketball, Cuonzo Martin to add Morgan State transfer Allen Udemadu

Morgan State transfer Allen Udemadu will transfer to Missouri State and play for Cuonzo Martin, according to national college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

Udemadu is a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in his lone season of Division I basketball. He has one year of eligibility.

Udemadu started his collegiate career at Des Moines Area Community College before playing a year at Florida SouthWestern State.

At Florida SouthWestern State, he played in 24 games, averaging 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 59% from the field. He was a 60% shooter at Morgan State and never attempted a shot from deep.

The Lagos, Nigeria, native had 10 games last season in which he blocked two or more shots. His best scoring game came on a road trip to Coppin State where he scored 25 points and grabbed seven boards. He recorded seven double-doubles including an 18-point, 17-rebound game at NJIT.

Udemadu's addition gives Martin nine commitments to his overhauled roster since taking over Missouri State in late March. He has at least one scholarship to fill before the 2024-25 season after South Plains (Texas) College transfer Jalen Hampton announced his commitment to the Bears on Thursday afternoon.

