Missouri State commit Ashley 'A.J.' James killed in accidental shooting

Ashley "A.J." James was set to join the Bears next fall as a member of their 2020 class. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A Missouri State basketball commit was shot and killed in an accidental shooting on Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Ashley “A.J.” James and another man were reportedly handling a gun in an apartment in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Monday night when it accidentally discharged and struck and killed him. He was 19.

Police confirmed the shooting on Tuesday morning, per the report, and said there was no criminal intent and that no charges would be filed at this time.

James was playing this season at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, and was due to join the Bears next season as part of their 2020 class. The 6-foot-4 guard was a three-star recruit who held offers from Fresno State, Murray State, VCU and Saint Louis, among others, and committed to Missouri State in December.

😔 crazy really going to be my teammate next year praying for the James family 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/9zmgCFjwmt — Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) March 3, 2020

“Crazy really going to be my teammate next year,” Missouri State freshman Isiaih Mosley tweeted while sharing a highlight reel of James’. “Praying for the James family.”

