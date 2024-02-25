Missouri State basketball clinches losing season in MVC play with loss at Belmont

Missouri State's defensive struggles followed it to Nashville as the Bears dropped their fifth game out of their last six for the second time during the Missouri Valley Conference season.

The Bears (15-14, 7-11) lost their second straight game in a 93-78 loss at Belmont (17-12, 10-8) on Saturday afternoon.

Their latest loss clinches them a losing record in Valley play for the first time in Dana Ford's six seasons as head coach. It is their first losing conference season since Paul Lusk finished 7-11 in 2017-18 and was fired after the league tournament.

The Bears were picked to finish sixth heading into the 2023-24 season and will likely fall far below those expectations. They have two games remaining before Arch Madness begins on March 7 in St. Louis.

Missouri State basketball's 3-point defense picked up from where it left off

The Bears shot over 50% in the first half and still found themselves down by eight at the break.

After allowing Bradley to make 12 shots from deep in the second half in Wednesday's loss, the Bears allowed Belmont to make nine 3-pointers in the first half with many of the shots being open thanks to unorganized MSU defense and the ability to beat its press.

Three different Bruins scored 11 or more points through the first 20 minutes.

A 6-0 run with under four minutes left allowed the Bears to climb out of a nine-point hole, after trailing by as many as 12, to bring the game back within a score. It didn't hold as the Bruins scored the half's final five points led by a Cade Tyson make from deep.

Belmont basketball continues run into second half

The Bruins kept their foot on the pedal after scoring the first seven points of the second half to extend their lead to 15.

MSU's inability to get stops continued to plague it while not finding offensive consistency of its own.

Tyson was a problem for the Bears through the first 10 minutes of the second half as he knocked down a pair of the Bruins' four 3-pointers to that point. A Keishawn Davidson jumper with 10:20 remaining extended their lead to 16.

Belmont basketball puts away Missouri State

The Bears proved to be non-competitive in the second half. The only time the game was within single digits in the second half was within the first 25 seconds.

Tyson finished the game with 25 points. Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 24. The Bruins finished with 16 makes from beyond the arc.

Missouri State was led by Matthew Lee and Chance Moore who scored 18 points each. Alston Mason added 17.

Up next: @ Illinois State

The Bears will play their final road game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Illinois State before returning home for a March 3 regular-season finale against Illinois Chicago. The Bears lost to the Redbirds 69-60 on Jan. 20 in Springfield.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball falls to Belmont in MVC action