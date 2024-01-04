Missouri State basketball can't get game-winner at buzzer to fall in loss to Northern Iowa

The momentum Missouri State hoped to have from its most recent win over Saint Mary's didn't carry over to the resumption of Missouri Valley Conference play 11 days later.

Missouri State (9-5, 1-2) couldn't get a game-winning shot at the buzzer to fall in a 64-62 loss to Northern Iowa (7-7, 1-2) at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

The Bears rallied from an early 13-point deficit to take the lead midway through the second half. After going back and forth late, UNI star Bowen Born scored five unanswered points to take a two-possession lead with 1:36 left.

Down two at the buzzer, Nick Kramer missed a wide-open 3 and the Bears fell to start the new year.

MSU will look to rebound when it travels to Bradley (9-5, 1-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa started the game 10 of 12 from the field while building up its 22-9 lead by the 13:09 mark in the first half. After the under-12 timeout, the Bears came back with a different intensity that kept the Panthers from getting easy looks in the paint where UNI center Jacob Hutson was finding early success.

Missouri State senior Donovan Clay loses control of the ball as the Bears take on the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The Panthers made 4 of their next 17 shots as Missouri State chipped into the lead. Alston Mason led the charge with seven points with Nick Kramer, contributing his first major minutes of the season, matched him. N.J. Benson contributed with three blocks with Chance Moore adding two.

Cesare Edwards took over for the Bears, offensively, in the second half while standing strong inside the paint on the defensive end. He scored 15 of MSU's first 21 points in the second half which included a go-ahead three-point play with 8:13 left — the first time the Bears led.

From then on, both teams went back and forth, exchanging leads with neither grabbing a two-possession lead until Born earned a second-chance layup before knocking down a 3 on the next trip down the floor for a four-point lead with 1:36 to go.

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Dana Ford during a game against the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Mason knocked down a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to bring the Bears within one. The Panthers' Nate Heise split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to allow the Bears to win or force overtime.

With no timeouts available, Mason dribbled the ball up the floor and found a wide-open Kramer in the corner. He threw the ball up at the buzzer and it went off the rim.

Edwards scored 19 of the Bears' 33 points in the second half. He finished the game with a career-high 25 points on 11 of 16 shooting.

Born scored 21 for the Panthers with Hutson scoring 19 with 11 coming in the -first half. The Panthers out-rebounded the Bears 37-29 with an 11-3 advantage on the offensive boards, turning into a 15-3 difference in second-chance points.

