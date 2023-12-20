Missouri State basketball bounces back with easy win over Lindenwood

This story will be updated

Missouri State's talent and athleticism were far superior to Lindenwood's and that was enough to bounce back from a disappointing weekend loss at Tulsa.

The Bears (8-4, 1-1) sleepwalked to a dominant 79-57 victory over Lindenwood (5-7) on Tuesday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

It wasn't the Bears' strongest performance nor did it look the prettiest, but it didn't matter against a team that's still in its early days as a Division I program. The Bears got a win that they had to have.

They will need to be much better if they want a shot at upsetting Saint Mary's when the Bears make the trip to California for a Saturday 7 p.m. game to wrap up non-conference play. Missouri State will then host Northern Iowa to resume Missouri Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

More: Missouri State's late-game collapse at Tulsa wasn't that surprising. That's a problem.

Missouri State junior Alston Mason drives to the basket with the bal as the Bears take on the Lindenwood Lions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

MSU didn't wake up for the game until over three minutes into the game after Lindenwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the 16:48 mark. The Bears scored 34 of the next 44 points before halftime.

Alston Mason had more points than the entire Lions team at the break with 17 on 6 of 12 shooting with three made 3's. Lindenwood shot 6 of 28 (21.4%) to trail 34-16 at the half.

The second half was more of the same. Missouri State built its lead up to 25 before it fell asleep and Lindenwood brought the game within 12 with 9:19 left. The Bears immediately woke up with a quick 10-0 run featuring a pair of Mason 3's and N.J. Benson layups.

The most excitement from the night came with 6:58 left in the game when Bears forward Donovan Clay was ejected for an unknown reason. A quick review of the replay didn't show Clay making any contact in what appeared to be an exchange of words that got him two technicals.

Missouri State junior Alston Mason flexes after a dunk from teammate N.J. Benson as the Bears take on the Lindenwood Lions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Missouri State then cruised to the win behind Mason and his 34 points on 11 of 21 shooting. He knocked down five 3's and was 7 for 8 from the line. Benson contributed a double-double with 17 points and 12 assists. Chance Moore had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the host of the weekly "Wyatt's World Podcast" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State men's basketball cruises to win over Lindenwood