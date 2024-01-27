Missouri State basketball backs up upset win by beating Valparaiso

Days after rallying to knock off one of the best teams in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Bears have secured their first winning streak in over a month.

Missouri State (12-9, 4-6) earned an 81-70 win over Valparaiso (6-15, 2-8) on Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The Bears hadn't won consecutive games since beating Lindenwood and Saint Mary's to conclude non-conference play. After losing five of six when resuming Valley play, MSU has shown improvement in recent days.

Beating Valparaiso, one of the teams at the bottom of the league, on the road was needed with the Bears trying to do as much as they can to rectify their season. A tougher road trip awaits the Bears on Wednesday when they travel to Southern Illinois.

Missouri State basketball was without Raphe Ayres while Valpo started four freshmen

According to a university spokesperson, junior guard Raphe Ayres missed the game with an ankle injury. He started in MSU's win over Drake but, according to the radio's pregame show, Ayres turned an ankle during a practice on Friday night and was in a boot. Redshirt freshman Nick Kramer made his first collegiate start.

Valparaiso started four true freshmen and a junior. The Beacons were without leading scorer Isaiah Stafford.

Valparaiso knocked down six 3's in the first half but Bears dominated the paint

The Bears capitalized on their size advantage in the paint by getting the ball to N.J. Benson and Donovan Clay. Twenty-eight of their 40 points inside the paint with Benson scoring 10 points and Clay adding 11. They helped give the Bears a 24-17 rebounding advantage.

Valpo might have been shorthanded but it hit six 3's to keep pace. Darius DeAveiro, the Beacons' lone non-freshman starter, made half of them with Sherman Weatherspoon adding a pair.

Neither team led by more than six points on a back-and-forth game of runs that gave Missouri State a 40-37 lead at halftime.

Donovan Clay leads Missouri State past Valparaiso in the second half

Clay, playing at Valparaiso, where he started his career, for the final time, led the Bears in the second half as he put on an efficient offensive performance.

Clay scored 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting. He made two 3's and grabbed six rebounds.

A second consistent scorer has been needed in recent weeks to complement the all-league level Alston Mason has been playing at. Clay gave the Bears that type of performance while Mason finished the game with 22 points and nine assists.

Missouri State broke the game open with a 12-0 run over nearly five minutes early in the second half to go up by 15. Mason and Cesare Edwards each scored five points during the stretch.

Cesare Edwards scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to go with 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Benson scored 11 points and also had nine boards.

Up next

Missouri State will stay on the road for a trip to Southern Illinois (14-7, 6-4) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Salukis rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat Murray State by two on Saturday.

