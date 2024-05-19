Missouri Sports Hall of Fame ceremony had special moment (& golf tip) for Eric Hosmer

Before members of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 posed for a group photograph, former Royals All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer went into his backswing under the watchful eye of Tom Watson.

A slight shoulder adjustment and Hosmer was good, thanking the golfing legend for the advice.

The tip was among among the scenes and moments that played out at Sunday’s induction ceremony at Union Station, and kept with the day’s theme of sharing gratitude to those who helped shape the career of the inductees.

Eric Hosmer got some tips on his golf swing from Tom Watson on Sunday, May 19, 2024, before the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Union Station.

Watson pointed out mentors in teaching pro Stan Thirsk and golfing icon Byron Nelson, among others.

“Yes, they were golf professionals who could teach you about a golf swing, but more importantly they taught me how to treat people and respect the game,” Watson said.

Watson, originally inducted in 1984 just after he finished winning his eighth major championship, was honored as a Missouri Sports Legend. At the end of the program, his bronze bust that will be be displayed on the Hall of Fame’s Legends Walkway in Springfield was unveiled.

Tom Watson posed with his family during the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Union Station. With Watson are his daughter Meg Watson Carr, his son Michael Watson and his grandchildren Willa Watson, 10, and Marshall Carr, 9.

Hosmer drew perhaps the biggest cheer of the event — during a video presentation of his dash to the plate in the ninth inning in the 2015 World Series. The bold play tied Game 5 against the New York Mets and the Royals won it in the 12th inning to capture the series.

Hosmer, a part of the Royals’ 2014 American League championship reunion this weekend, devoted most of his acceptance speech to Dayton Moore, the former general manager who drafted him third overall in 2008.

“Dayton gave me an opportunity to pursue my dreams, to become a professional baseball player,” said Hosmer, who spent the first seven of his 13 major league seasons in a Royals uniform and ranks in the organization’s career top 10 in home runs, RBIs and runs.

He also reveled in the Royals’ contribution to the run of championships for Kansas City teams over the past decade. Sure, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since 2019 to strengthen a “titletown” reputation, Hosmer said. But the 2014 and 2015 Royals “were (the) kickoff for all of that.”

Chiefs offensive lineman Casey Wiegmann said head coach Dick Vermeil was instrumental in his success. Wiegmann, who spent his first four NFL seasons primarily with the Chicago Bears, arrived in Kansas City in 2001, the same year as Vermeil, and became part of one of the league’s top lines.

The next season, he was playing with future Pro Football Hall of Famers Will Shields and Willie Roaf.

“We had a very special, special group,” Wiegmann said.

A dozen individuals and four teams were recognized, plus a special mention for nine baseball and softball teams. It was an especially big day for Pembroke Hill. In addition to one of its famous alumni, Watson, the school’s boys tennis program and coach Dale Eshelbrenner, who died of cancer in 2016, were inducted.

Porter Ellett, who had his right arm amputated as a teenager and went on to a position on the Chiefs coaching staff, received the Art Hains Inspirational Award.

Also honored were Police Athletic League of Kansas City and Special Olympics Missouri.

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2024

Betty Lennox, basketball, Fort Osage High/Louisiana Tech/WNBA

Mike DeArmond, media, Kansas City Star

Fred Flock, baseball, William Jewell

Dale Eshelbrenner (posthumous), tennis, Pembroke Hill

Pembroke Hill boys tennis program

Dr. Ashley Wysong, track, Missouri

Phil Dorman, wrestling, Platte County High

Platte County High boys wrestling era 1999-2010

Dr. Vincent Key, sports medicine, Royals

Plattsburg High School football, 1979

Ben McCollum, basketball, Northwest Missouri State

Hickman Hills High girls basketball, 1977-1980

Casey Weigmann, football, Chiefs

Eric Hosmer, baseball, Royals

Porter Ellett, Chiefs, Art Hains Inspiration Award

Tom Watson, Missouri Sports Legend