Missouri Southern State University announces 15th annual SouthernFest

Jun. 24—Missouri Southern State University will hold its 15th annual SouthernFest July 11-13.

This event is a fundraiser for the MSSU athletic department and is open to the public. Proceeds go to support more than 400 student-athletes.

The event kicks off with the Rod Smith Golf Classic at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin on Thursday and Friday, July 11-12. Teams will be able to choose their preference of Thursday or Friday when registering, but more spots are available on Thursday. The golf tournament is presented by Crossland Construction Co.

That is followed by the Green & Gold Gala on Saturday, July 13, at Downstream Casino & Resort. Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be food, silent and live auctions, and a performance by Mayday by Midnight. The silent auction goes live July 3 and remains open through the start of the live auction July 13.

Wednesday is the registration deadline for both the golf tournament and the gala.

SouthernFest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the athletic department and draws several hundred participants. All head coaches will be in attendance.

The theme is "All That Glitters Is Green and Gold," and those in attendance are encouraged to dress in their best green and gold.

Rod Smith Golf Classic

Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. both days.

—Individual Golfer — $175

—Golf Team (four players) — $600

—Hole Sponsorship — $100. Sponsorship deadline Friday, June 30.

Green & Gold Gala

Ticket prices:

—Individual — $80

—Couple — $150

—Reserve Table (10 guests) — $750

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Go to mssulions.com/southernfest for more information and to register.