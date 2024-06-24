Missouri Southern State University announces 15th annual SouthernFest

Jun. 23—Missouri Southern State University will hold its 15th annual SouthernFest July 11-13.

The event is a fundraiser for the MSSU athletic department. Proceeds go to support more than 400 student-athletes.

The event kicks off with the Rod Smith Golf Classic at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin on Thursday and Friday, July 11-12. Teams will be able to choose their preference of Thursday or Friday when registering.

That is followed by the Green & Gold Gala on Saturday, July 13, at Downstream Casino & Resort.

There will be food, silent and live auctions, and a performance by Mayday by Midnight.