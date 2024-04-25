Missouri Southern Softball Upsets No. 5 UCO in Game One of Doubleheader with 5-3 Win

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern softball upset No. 5 Central Oklahoma in game one of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Down 2-0 in the first, the Lions defense would keep the game close with a great play by shortstop Taylor Nuckolls, and solid pitching from Lily Rand. Southern’s bats would come alive later in the game courtesy of a two RBI single by Kara Amos. With the game tied at three in the fifth, Katie Gray would drive in two runs on a single, giving the Lions a 5-3 lead.

The Lions defense would shut the door in the later innings, and ultimately win game one 5-3. Missouri Southern would split the series with the Bronchos in falling in game two 6-0. Up next, the Lions will host Newman in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 27th with game one scheduled for 12 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.