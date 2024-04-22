Missouri Southern’s Mike Wheeler Named MIAA Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO — After leading the Missouri Southern Men’s Golf Team to their second straight MIAA Tournament and Regular Season title, Head Coach Mike Wheeler has earned himself coach of the year accolades.

Wheeler has been named as the MIAA Coach of the Year.

Wheeler is in his 14th and final season as Head Coach for the MSSU Men’s Golf Team after announcing he will retire at season’s end.

He led the Lions to Back-to-Back Championships after capturing the 2023-24 MIAA Regular Season title and the MIAA Tournament Championship, and for this accomplishment, he has earned the MIAA COTY honors for 2023-24 season.

The Lions won three of the four MIAA designated events this season and with the MIAA Championship, the Lions have clinched their ticket into the NCAA postseason for the second straight year.

Wheeler coached the Golfer of the Year in Luis Limon after he won the individual title at the MIAA Championships.

Wheeler will now get his guys ready for the NCAA Super Regional Tournament which takes place May 9-11th in Edmond, Oklahoma at Kickingbird Golf Club.

