Missouri Southern’s Mike Wheeler Announces Retirement after 2023-24 Golf Season

JOPLIN, MO — After a 14-year campaign as the leading man for the MSSU Men & Women’s Golf programs, Missouri Southern’s Mike Wheeler announced he will be retiring at the end of the season.

Wheeler took over the program prior to the 2010-11 season and it was announced by MSSU Director of Athletics Rob Mallory that Wheeler will retire following the completion of the 2023-24 season.

Wheeler led the Men’s team to the a historical 2022-23 season winning both the MIAA Regular Season and Tournament Championship. The first time in program history both have been won in the same season.

He was also named the MIAA Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

For the first time under Wheeler, the Men’s team qualified for Super Regionals last year.

Here is a statement released by MSSU AD Rob Mallory and Wheeler on his retirement;

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Mike Wheeler for his extraordinary service to Missouri Southern and our student-athletes over the past 14 years as head golf coach,” said Mallory. “His contributions over that time have been significant and impactful. He was instrumental in starting the women’s golf program in 2018. His teams have consistently been highly competitive on the course and have performed exceptionally well in the classroom and the community. Beyond that, Mike’s personal generosity has provided our student-athletes access to outstanding training facilities and equipment, enabling them to thrive in an extremely tough competitive conference and region. As he steps away at the end of this season, he leaves us in a tremendous position to hire new leadership and continue the upward trajectory of our golf programs.”

“The opportunity to take over this position came at a time in my life where I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, and it turned out to be a great decision for me, and I hope that others have benefited as much as I have,” Wheeler commented. “Without the people that have helped me on the way, particularly coaches Derek Skaggs , Maggie Moore , Adam Vining , Phil Walker, and Butch Vernon , it wouldn’t have been possible.”

He has coached 8 All-MIAA selections and has taken taken one team and four different individuals to regional tournaments, and helped the teams to a total of nine tournament victories.

He served a vital role in launching the women’s program in 2018-19, and has helped them grow over their short career.

In March of this season, the women’s team won the Konzem Invitational, securing the top six individual placements. Additionally, the women’s team is regionally ranked for the first time in program history.

The men’s team has also had success this season, winning four of the nine tournaments they’ve played in. Heading into the final MIAA designated event, the men’s team is currently second in the MIAA rankings, just two points behind the leader.

Missouri Southern states there will be a National search for the next Men’s & Women’s Golf Coach, beginning immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.