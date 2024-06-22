Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball Announces Addition of Western New Mexico Transfer Cortaviaus Seales

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball team is in the process of loading up their squad for next season and with the announcement of adding potent scorer Cortaviaus Seales from Division II program Western New Mexico, they have certainly done that.

The Lions announced the addition of Seales earlier today who comes from Silver City where he was a Western New Mexico Mustang.

Welcome, Cortavious Seales! The standout talent from Western New Mexico is joining the Missouri Southern Family🦁. Excited to see @cortaviaus bring his skills and energy to the Floor next season ! #NewLion #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/gjt9QO7dit — MSSU Men’s Basketball (@MSSUMensBball) June 21, 2024

Seales had a really impressive junior season with the Mustangs. In 24 games played, Seales averaged 18.5 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Seales shot 42% from the field and over 43% from three-point range.

His best game of the season came against Adams State when he went off for 34 points.

Cortaviaus Seales

• Games played – 24



• PTS/G

18.5



• REB/G

3.3



• A/G

2.5



• FG %

42.3



• 3PT %

43.7



1 Year of Eligibility remaining

Officially in transfer portal🙏🏾



Full highlight link below‼️https://t.co/ioTZVuzU1D pic.twitter.com/8hGwDFHM10 — CortaviausSeales (@cortaviaus) March 18, 2024

During the season, Seales had 11 games where he scored 20 or more points and four of those in which he scored 30 or more points.

Seales will have one year of eligibility remaining when he steps on campus.

He is certainly a big-time addition on the offensive side for MSSU Head Coach Sam McMahon who get themselves a pure scorer to run their offense.

