Missouri Southern’s Jaedon Stoshak Signs With the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League

JOPLIN, MO — After an incredible career with the Missouri Southern Lions, Wide Receiver Jaedon Stoshak will now preparing for the next part of his football journey.

Stoshak confirmed he will be turning to the professional level and has signed with the Orlando Predators who are a part of the Arena Football League.

In his 4-year career as a Lions, Stoshak racked up 124 reception, 1,647 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His best season at Missouri Southern came this past year when he had 688 yards and touchdowns.

Stoshak was also an electric returner and had two punt returns returned for touchdowns in his career.

Stoshak was an All-MIAA 3rd Team Wide Receiver in 2022 and 2023. He was also an All-MIAA 3rd Team Selection for Kick & Punt Returner in 2022.

