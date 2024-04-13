Missouri Southern Hosts McKendree University for 2024 Spring Game

JOPLIN, MO — Missouri Southern Football took to the gridiron for its spring game this evening.

They welcome in McKendree University for a different formatted type of spring game.

For the first 45 minutes, the Lions and the Bearcats engaged in different drills like 1-on-1 competition between skilled guys and offensive and defensive lineman.

The Lions & Bearcats also engaged in a little 7-on-7 against one another.

To end it, both teams ran through a 2-minute drill and a overtime session before the spring game wrapped up.

We caught up with Head Coach Atiba Bradley afterwards to get his thoughts on how the guys performed at Spring Game.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “We were a little sloppy at times. Some of that’s to be expected when it’s hard to replicate a game and get in the flow of offense, defense, special teams. But just a little too many penalties. You know, we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot. I saw some guys that didn’t quite play up to their level. That was kind of disappointing. But overall, we came out healthy and we got the reps we needed, so that was a win”.

Missouri Southern will kick off their 2024 season on Thursday (Aug 12) when they travel to Midwestern State University down in Wichita Falls, Texas.

