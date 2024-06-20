Missouri Southern’s Henry Kusiak Earns ABCA/Rawlings Division II Gold Glove Honors

GREENSBORO, NC — Missouri Southern’s Henry Kusiak has been announced as a Gold Glove member.

The American Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II Gold Glove teams and Kusiak was selected for Shortstop.

Kusiak started all 59 games for the Lions this past season.

He recorded 154 assists with a .988 fielding percentage to go along with 85 putouts and helped turn 27 double plays.

He was also named to the Central Region All-Defensive team and a MIAA Gold Glove Selection.

Capping off his incredible career go with his ABCA Gold Glove honors, Kusiak was also named an ABCA Second Team All-American.

He leaves Missouri Southern as their all-time leader in 7 different categories.

