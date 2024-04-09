Missouri Southern’s Garrett Rice Named MIAA Hitter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, MO — Missouri Southern Senior Infielder Garrett Rice has been announced as the MIAA Hitter of the Week in a press release by the conference.

Rice had a big weekend against the #19 UCO Bronchos in their three-game series.

During the three games, Rice went 7-for-13 hitting with an average of .538 and had a slugging percentage of .923.

Three of his seven hits went for extra bases. Rice finished with 10 RBI’s and scored five runs while recording two doubles and a home-run.

The Willard native had a big game in Sunday’s decisive game three to decide who would win the series.

Rice went 2-for-5 with 5 RBI’s including a 3-run homer to help lead the 8th ranked Lions to a 17-6 run rule victory over 19th ranked UCO to win the series two games to one.

Missouri Southern will be back in action today for a mid-week game on the road to face off against Rogers State.

This weekend, they will be on the road for a three-game series against Northeastern State with the first game starting on Friday (Apr 12).

