Missouri Southern Football Program Hosts Youth Camp for Future Lions

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions Football team was giving back to the community late Sunday afternoon when they hosted their annual Youth Camp out at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said he estimated there were about 130 campers participating in Sunday’s camp.

The camp was run by the MSSU Football coaching staff along with the MSSU players themselves.

Ages for the camp varied from kindergarten all the way up to 7th grade.

They took the kids through different stations that involved a variety of drills like; footwork, catching, tackling, hustling and just everything you need to know to become a good player.

Near the end of the camp, the kids got a chance to compete against one another in certain team games and relay races.

We caught up with Coach Bradley and a few players on the importance of connecting with these kids knowing they were once in their shoes.

Senior Wide Receiver Akeem Gilmore said, “Oh, yeah. I remember the days, carrying my water bottle around and my mom running me all over the place and having me play with this team and that team. And man, the support shows, we just got to get the parents a hand for, for the support they give these kids and having them out here. It means all the world that they trust us to have fun with them and give them a day of fun where they can come out and learn and kind of enjoy the thought of being a lion. So it means everything for us”.

Junior Strong Safety Jamarion Darough said, “I remember when I was a little kid, I just followed my brother around. So like these memories going to stick with them and like us, interacting with them like family members because we are the extended family kind of. So it is really important because these memories will stick with them when they get older about our age. So they could do the same thing because you know, it passes down through the generations”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “It takes them full circle. A lot of these guys, you think about it, you’re like, wow, ten years ago, I was them. You know what I mean? And for me, it was a little bit more than ten years. But it’s fun to give back and it’s always easy to give back to the youth”.

