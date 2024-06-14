Missouri Southern football program hosts one of its three prospect camps

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the summer, high school senior athletes try to improve their skills any way they can. One way to do that is by participating in camps in hopes of catching a college coach’s attention.

The Missouri Southern Lions football program hosted a prospect camp Thursday evening for incoming eighth through twelfth graders. The prospects were put through drills and stations to showcase their talent in their specific position.

Quite a few local kids from southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas attended the camp in hopes of catching head coach Atiba Bradley and his coaching staff’s eye.

Coach Bradley spoke about what he looks for in a player that a good fit for Southern.

Coach Bradley said, “Yeah, well, the biggest thing is I want to see guys work. I want to see guys work. And the other thing is, I want to see guys take coaching and apply coaching. So there’s, you know if a coach tells you to do something, fix something, we want to see them work to try to fix it.”

A few MSSU players mentioned some advice they gave the players as they were once in their shoes.

MSSU Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver, David Bethune said, “You know, be yourself, come out here, have confidence, don’t do anything that you wouldn’t do or you haven’t done this. Come out here and just do everything you’ve done before, everything you’ve been taught leading up to this moment and just have fun with it.”

MSSU Sophomore Kicker, Kaleb James said, “Just treat it like a practice. Don’t get too nervous if you screw up. It’s not the end of the world. I mean, it happens. Everyone, nobody’s perfect. So I would just say, keep the nerves down if you can and just do it. You came out here to do and don’t do anything else.”

If some prospects missed Thursdays camp, MSSU is hosting two more camps one on Saturday, June 15th from 9 a.m. to noon and another on Thursday, July 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

