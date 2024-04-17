Missouri Southern Drops Midweek Game to Drury 11-4

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern dropped its midweek matchup against Drury 11-4 on Tuesday evening.

Held scoreless through seven, Will Doherty would get the Lions on the board via a bases loaded single in the eighth. Garrett Rice would secure an RBI via a bases loaded walk, and Drew Davis would give the Lions their third run via sacrifice flyout.

Down 11-3 with two out, Ethan Clark would plate Ryan Cline in the bottom half of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The Lions would end up falling to the Panthers 11-4.

Up next, Missouri Southern will host Missouri Western on Friday, April 19th at 6 p.m.

