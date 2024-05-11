Missouri Southern Downs Washburn; Advance to MIAA Championship Game

PITTSBURG, KS — The Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Washburn Ichabods early Friday afternoon, 8-4, to advance to the MIAA Championship game.

Missouri Southern got big days at the plate from Drew Townsend, Ethan Clark and Will Doherty.

Townsend went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and two solo home-runs.

Both Clark and Doherty went 3-for-5 at the plate with Clark racking up 3 RBI’s while Doherty racked up 2 RBI’s.

Drew Davis also added an RBI of his own.

Freshman Keaton Anderson earned the win after pitching 5 innings and striking out 4 batters. Anderson is now 5-0 on the year.

Reliever Laif Hultine picked up his 6th save of the year.

Missouri Southern will face the winner of Washburn and Central Missouri tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Al Ortolani Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.