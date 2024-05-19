Missouri Southern Defeats Harding, but Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Regional Championship

JOPLIN, MO — Facing elimination, the Missouri Southern Lions defeated Harding, 10-7, to avoid elimination and advance to the Championship game. In the championship game, they fell to Arkansas-Monticello, 11-4 to bring their season to an end.

The Lions finish the year with a 44-15 record.

Game Recap — Missouri Southern 10, Harding 7…

Needing a win to stay alive, Missouri Southern got the job done against Harding thanks to a big day from Garrett Rice.

He went 3-for-4 with 7 RBI’s and 2 home-runs.

Drew Townsend went 3-for-3 with one RBI and Henry Kusiak also had an RBI as did Chayton Beck.

Laif Hultin earned the win going 1.1 innings pitched and struck out two batters.

Game Recap — Arkansas-Monticello 11, Missouri Southern 4…

In a game, they needed another win to force a necessary game 7, the Boll Weevils outlasted the Lions to win and become Regional Champions.

Treghan Parker went 1-for-2 with one RBI and Drew Davis hit a three-run homer and finished with 3 RBI’s.

Jacob Davis suffered the loss after surrendering 5 earned runs.

