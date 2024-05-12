Missouri Southern Defeats Central Missouri to Become MIAA Tournament Champions

PITTSBURG, KS — The Missouri Southern Lions and the Central Missouri Mules squared off in a shootout for the MIAA Tournament Championship. The Lions defeated the Mules, 18-16 to claim the title for the first time since 2015.

In a game that was 4 hours long and multiple lead changes, 34 combined runs, 31 combined hits, the Lions prevail as a champions.

Missouri Southern got big days at the plate from Ethan Clark and Henry Kusiak. Kusiak went 3-for-5 with 4 RBI’s and one home-run. Clark went 3-for-6 with 4 RBI’s.

Will Doherty also had a big day racking up three hits, three RBI’s and one home-run. Nate Mieszkowski, Drew Davis and Drew Townsend each finished with 2 RBI’s.

Garrett Rice and Treghan Parker both finished with an RBI in the win.

Laif Hultine picked up the win after striking out 5 batters in 3.2 innings pitched and only allowed two hits and zero earned runs.

Here’s some post-game from the Lions below.

