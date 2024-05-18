Missouri Southern Baseball Falls to Arkansas-Monticello, 7-4

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions fell to the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils, 7-4, after a complete breakdown late in the game.

Southern led 4-0 entering the bottom of the 7th inning and allowed 5 runs in the 7th and 2 in the 8th to trail 7-4.

Henry Kusiak had two RBI’s with one home-run.

Missouri Southern will now be faced with an elimination games and will face Harding tomorrow at 1 p.m. to keep their season alive. The Lions walked it off against Harding last night, 7-6.

The Lions will need to win three games if they’re to advance to the Super Regionals.

