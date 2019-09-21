Missouri scores one of the most bizarre touchdowns you'll ever see

A mistake from South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski led to a Missouri touchdown. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri scored one of the more bizarre touchdowns you’ll ever see in the first quarter against South Carolina on Saturday.

The Gamecocks’ offense was backed up deep in its own territory when Ryan Hilinski threw a pass that was batted down by a Missouri defensive lineman. The ball was swatted back toward Hilinski, who attempted to knock the ball down to the turf to ensure an incomplete pass instead of a loss of yardage.

Instead, he inexplicably caught the ball, and then tossed it to the turf. Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett alertly hopped on the loose ball.

"After further review, the second pass by the South Carolina QB was backwards."pic.twitter.com/7V3afKbaGa — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 21, 2019

You don’t see that every day. The officials ruled it as a backward pass by Hilinski, so the ball was live. After a review, the call stood and Garrett’s alert recovery became a 7-0 lead for the Tigers.

And if you were wondering, here’s what a bizarre play like that looks like in the stat book:

Ryan Hilinski pass complete to Ryan Hilinski for loss of 9 yards to the SC1, fumble by Ryan Hilinski recovered by MU Garrett, Cale at SC0, TOUCHDOWN.

You see something new every week in this sport.

